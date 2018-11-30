Accessibility links
Chance The Rapper Does His Own Thing, Drops Two New Singles Continuing his 2018 trend of dropping singles whenever he pleases, Chance the Rapper has favored us with two more: "The Man Who Has Everything" and "My Own Thing (Feat. Joey Purp)."
Chance The Rapper performs during Spotify's RapCaviar Live in Brooklyn, New York.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spotify

Chance The Rapper performs during Spotify's RapCaviar Live in Brooklyn, New York.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spotify

The first is a sharp, thoughtful reflection on the question Chance's dad apparently asks every year: "What to get for my boy who has everything?" The wind-up box chorus replies, "Love me forever, that's all I ask of you."

The upbeat, piano-led track "My Own Thing (Feat. Joey Purp)" affirms Chance's decision to do what he wants, possibly in response to the ongoing speculation about a new album, the follow-up to 2016's record-breaking Coloring Book. The sentiment is similar to Chance's summer single, "I Might Need Security," but unlike the earlier release, "My Own Thing" is a track you can play fearlessly in front of your grandmother. She might even sing along.