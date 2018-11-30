Chance The Rapper Does His Own Thing, Drops Two New Singles

Continuing his 2018 trend of dropping singles whenever he pleases, Chance the Rapper has favored us with two more: "The Man Who Has Everything" and "My Own Thing (Feat. Joey Purp)."

The first is a sharp, thoughtful reflection on the question Chance's dad apparently asks every year: "What to get for my boy who has everything?" The wind-up box chorus replies, "Love me forever, that's all I ask of you."

The upbeat, piano-led track "My Own Thing (Feat. Joey Purp)" affirms Chance's decision to do what he wants, possibly in response to the ongoing speculation about a new album, the follow-up to 2016's record-breaking Coloring Book. The sentiment is similar to Chance's summer single, "I Might Need Security," but unlike the earlier release, "My Own Thing" is a track you can play fearlessly in front of your grandmother. She might even sing along.