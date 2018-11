Mnemonic, Mountain Goats Song, or Paperback Thriller

What do you get when you put together memory methods, flannel-clad dad music, and your subway reading? An iteration of This, That Or The Other! In this game, contestants must identify if a phrase is a mnemonic device, name of a Mountain Goats song, or the first line of a paperback thriller.

Heard on Michelle Wolf And Amber Ruffin: Late Night Trivia Fight