Accessibility links
Monster Tracks This game is for everyone who can tell their predators from their aliens! Contestants identify tv shows and movies based on audio clips of the monsters associated with them.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
NPR logo

Monster Tracks

Listen · 5:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/672196309/672200084" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Monster Tracks

Monster Tracks

Monster Tracks

Listen · 5:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/672196309/672200084" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Ask Me Another
Enlarge this image

Contestants Jennifer Connors and Laurell Haapanen appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York Nickolai Hammar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Contestants Jennifer Connors and Laurell Haapanen appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York

Nickolai Hammar/NPR

This game is for everyone who can tell their predators from their aliens! Contestants identify tv shows and movies based on audio clips of the monsters associated with them.

Heard on Michelle Wolf And Amber Ruffin: Late Night Trivia Fight

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.