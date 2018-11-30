Monster Tracks

Nickolai Hammar/NPR
toggle caption
Contestants Jennifer Connors and Laurell Haapanen appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York
Nickolai Hammar/NPR
hide caption
Contestants Jennifer Connors and Laurell Haapanen appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York
Nickolai Hammar/NPR
This game is for everyone who can tell their predators from their aliens! Contestants identify tv shows and movies based on audio clips of the monsters associated with them.
Heard on Michelle Wolf And Amber Ruffin: Late Night Trivia Fight