Weekly Wrap: GM, Awaiting Asylum, Stock Market It's Friday. Sam wishes he "had a rabbit in a hat with a bat and a six-four Impala." Instead he's joined by Quartz's David Yanofsky and the L.A. Times' Cindy Carcamo to dig into the latest happenings at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as why we're not stopping to celebrate NASA's landing on Mars. Plus Sam chats with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal about what the stock market's roller coaster means for the economy.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Migrants worship during a street prayer outside the Benito Juarez temporary shelter on November 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

Migrants worship during a street prayer outside the Benito Juarez temporary shelter on November 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.

It's Friday. Sam wishes he "had a rabbit in a hat with a bat and a six-four Impala." Instead he's joined by Quartz's David Yanofsky and the L.A. Times' Cindy Carcamo. Tensions at the U.S.-Mexico border remain as many people await an opportunity to apply for asylum. Plus, is all the recent movement in the stock market a broader indicator of the economy's future?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.