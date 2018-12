Not My Job: We Quiz 'Something About Mary' Director Peter Farrelly On Dairy

Enlarge this image Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Before Peter Farrelly directed the film Green Book — about a road trip through the segregated South — he became famous, along with his brother Bobby, for raucous comedies such as There's Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber.

We'll quiz the co-director of There's Something About Mary on ... dairy.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.