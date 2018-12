First Student With Autism To Join Kent State Basketball Division 1 Team Kent State university believes basketball player Kalin Bennett is the first student athlete with autism to sign a letter of intent for a Division 1 team. Bennett speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.

First Student With Autism To Join Kent State Basketball Division 1 Team

Kent State university believes basketball player Kalin Bennett is the first student athlete with autism to sign a letter of intent for a Division 1 team. Bennett speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.