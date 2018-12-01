President George H.W. Bush's Choice Of Bold, Whimsical Socks Made Him A Style Icon
Shannon Van Sant
George H.W. Bush's Socks
Former President George H.W. Bush crosses his colorfully socked feet during the unveiling ceremony of portraits of his son former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, in 2012, in the East Room of the White House.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) and Bush show off their socks before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 24, 2013, in Houston.
David J. Phillip/AP
Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.
David J. Phillip/AP
Bush, in a pair of red and white socks, is wheeled off of the stage to sit next to President Barack Obama after presenting the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award in the East Room of the White House on July 15, 2013.
Susan Walsh/AP
Bush's socks are seen at an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 17, 2013, in Houston.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Bush's colorful socks at the Harvard University commencement ceremony on May 29, 2014, in Cambridge, Mass.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images
George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara attend the portrait unveiling of former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush on May 31, 2012, at the White House.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Bush wears red stripped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
An attendee wears George H.W. Bush socks at a Jeb Bush campaign event at the E. Roger Montgomery American Legion Post 81 in Contoocook, N.H., on Dec. 19, 2015.
Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President George H.W. Bush wears pink socks as he is seated in a wheelchair at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, on April 25, 2013.
Charles Dharapak/AP
1 of 10
George H.W. Bush was known for many things, including his legacy as former U.S. president, World War II aviator, congressman, ambassador, CIA director — and as a fashion icon through his whimsical choice of socks.
In a 2014 fundraising email from the Republican National Committee, Bush wrote, "I'm a self-proclaimed sock man. The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better."
"When Chairman Reince Priebus asked me to write to you on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC), I told him I'd be happy to do it. But on one condition: my letter to you had to involve socks," Bush continued.