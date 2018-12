How George H.W. Bush Rose To The Presidency NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Gerald "Jerry" Seib, the executive Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal, about George H.W. Bush's unusual rise to the presidency and his legacy.

How George H.W. Bush Rose To The Presidency How George H.W. Bush Rose To The Presidency How George H.W. Bush Rose To The Presidency Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Gerald "Jerry" Seib, the executive Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal, about George H.W. Bush's unusual rise to the presidency and his legacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor