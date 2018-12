Former CIA Colleague On George H.W. Bush: 'History Will Remember Him Well' William Webster served as CIA director under president George H.W. Bush. — a man who previously held that post. NPR's Michel Martin asks Webster why Bush is so revered for his time at the agency.

Former CIA Colleague On George H.W. Bush: 'History Will Remember Him Well' Former CIA Colleague On George H.W. Bush: 'History Will Remember Him Well' Former CIA Colleague On George H.W. Bush: 'History Will Remember Him Well' Audio will be available later today. William Webster served as CIA director under president George H.W. Bush. — a man who previously held that post. NPR's Michel Martin asks Webster why Bush is so revered for his time at the agency. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor