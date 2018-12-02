Sunday Puzzle: 2 Words

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Rearrange the letters in each of them to make two new words that rhyme.

Example: SHOT ASCOT --> HOST, COAST

1. LAZE EQUALS

2. GINS NILE

3. FIBER FLEA

6. TROUT RETUNE

7. WRONG HORNET

8. LUBE WEST

14. EIGHTH ITEM

Last week's challenge: Think of a well-known food brand. Add the letters W-O-W. Then rearrange the result to name another well-known food brand. What is it?

Challenge answer: Nestle --> Sweet 'n Low

Winner: WNYC listener Lucas Green of Brooklyn, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This puzzle also involves rhymes. It comes from listener James Matthews of Little Rock, Ark. Think of a common 7-letter word. Drop its second letter, and you'll get a 6-letter word that does not rhyme with the first. Alternatively, you can drop the third letter from the 7-letter word to get a 6-letter word that doesn't rhyme with either of the first two. Further, you can drop both the second and third letters from the 7-letter word to get a 5-letter word that doesn't rhyme with any of the others. What words are these?

Challenge Answer: Through --> though --> trough --> tough

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. ET