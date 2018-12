Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Sexually Abused Underage Girls And Served A Light Sentence Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown discusses her investigative report on hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually abused dozens of teenage girls but served only 13 months in a county jail.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Sexually Abused Underage Girls And Served A Light Sentence National Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Sexually Abused Underage Girls And Served A Light Sentence Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Sexually Abused Underage Girls And Served A Light Sentence Audio will be available later today. Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown discusses her investigative report on hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually abused dozens of teenage girls but served only 13 months in a county jail. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor