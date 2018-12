President George H.W. Bush's Supreme Court Nominations Bush filled two Supreme Court vacancies during his time in office. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former White House counsel C. Boyden Gray about the decision to nominate David Souter and Clarence Thomas.

President George H.W. Bush's Supreme Court Nominations Law President George H.W. Bush's Supreme Court Nominations President George H.W. Bush's Supreme Court Nominations Audio will be available later today. Bush filled two Supreme Court vacancies during his time in office. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former White House counsel C. Boyden Gray about the decision to nominate David Souter and Clarence Thomas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor