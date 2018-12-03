Accessibility links
Store, Warehouse And Delivery Workers: NPR Wants To Hear From You

More than one in 10 U.S. workers work is in retail. That's not counting hundreds of thousands more who sort and pack orders in retail warehouses, answer retail customer-service calls, deliver retail packages — or otherwise work for the benefit of the American shopper and the retail companies.

Is your job associated with shopping or warehousing? NPR plans to explore the shifting retail workforce in an upcoming series and we want to hear from you.

Please fill out the form below — your response will inform our reporting and may be used online and on the air. An NPR journalist may reach out to speak with you about your experiences, if you are comfortable doing so.

