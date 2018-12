Qatar Announces It Will Leave OPEC In New Year Qatar, the energy-rich Arab nation in the Middle East, announced on Monday that it would withdraw from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in January.

Qatar Announces It Will Leave OPEC In New Year

Audio will be available later today.

Qatar, the energy-rich Arab nation in the Middle East, announced on Monday that it would withdraw from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in January.