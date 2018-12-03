Accessibility links
George H.W. Bush Casket Arrives At Joint Base Andrews En Route To Capitol A special Air Force jet carrying the 41st president's body landed Monday afternoon. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda until Wednesday.
NPR logo Body Of George H.W. Bush Returns To Washington

Politics

Body Of George H.W. Bush Returns To Washington

Enlarge this image

A hearse waits as the U.S. Air Force 747 lands carrying the casket of the remains of former President George H.W. Bush before heading to the U.S Capitol, Monday in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Alex Brandon/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Brandon/Getty Images

A hearse waits as the U.S. Air Force 747 lands carrying the casket of the remains of former President George H.W. Bush before heading to the U.S Capitol, Monday in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Alex Brandon/Getty Images

An Air Force jet, designated "Special Air Mission 41," landed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon, carrying the body of former President George Herbert Walker Bush.

George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Stays By His Casket

National

George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Stays By His Casket

The casket containing the remains of the 41st president will be transported to the U.S. Capitol rotunda, where Bush will lie in state until Wednesday morning's funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

Bush will be eulogized during a Capitol ceremony by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Vice President Pence. Wreaths will be placed by congressional leaders from both parties.

George H.W. Bush's Life Has Plenty Of Lessons For Today's Politics

Politics

George H.W. Bush's Life Has Plenty Of Lessons For Today's Politics

Bush is the first president to lie in state since Gerald Ford, following his death in 2006. In August, the late Sen. John McCain was the last public figure to lie in state there.

Bush's casket will be on public view until Wednesday morning, when it will be taken to the National Cathedral. Wednesday has been designated by President Trump as a national day of mourning, and most federal agencies will be closed with federal workers given the day off.

Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94

Politics

Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94

Bush died Friday night at his Houston home at the age of 94.

Following the funeral in Washington, Bush's casket will be returned to Houston, where a private service is scheduled for Thursday. His body will then be transported by a special train to its final resting place, the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

What We All Forget (If We Ever Knew) About The Political Career of Bush 41

Politics

What We All Forget (If We Ever Knew) About The Political Career of Bush 41

Presidents And Former Colleagues React To George H.W. Bush's Death

National

Presidents And Former Colleagues React To George H.W. Bush's Death

President George H.W. Bush's Choice Of Bold, Whimsical Socks Made Him A Style Icon

Politics

President George H.W. Bush's Choice Of Bold, Whimsical Socks Made Him A Style Icon