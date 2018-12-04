Colorado Boy Gets Town's Ban On Snowball Fights Overturned

The century-old law in Severance banned throwing rocks or other "missiles." Nine-year-old Dane Best organized a letter writing campaign, and called the law "outdated."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Give Dane Best credit for civic engagement. He is 9 years old, a resident of Severance, Colo., and he argued before the town board against a century-old ban on throwing snowballs. The law bans throwing rocks or other missiles, and there is no right to bear snowballs. Mr. Best organized a letter-writing campaign and called the law outdated. The Greeley Tribune says he's now free to keep a promise to pelt his little brother. It's MORNING EDITION.

