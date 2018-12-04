New Robot On The International Space Station Comes With 'Tude

Commander Alexander Gerst has been living on the space station with Cimon. During a demonstration, Gerst ask the AI robot to play some music. But when Gerst ask him to stop, Cimon refused.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and this is Simon.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SIMON: Closing the current procedure.

MARTIN: Simon is a German robot who has been living on the International Space Station with Commander Alexander Gerst. But as demonstrated in a video, Simon can get a little testy. At one point in the demonstration, Gerst asks the robot to play some music - no problem. But when Gerst asked him to stop, Simon refuses. Then, the emotional manipulation sets in. And Simon asks...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SIMON: Don't you like it here with me?

MARTIN: There are high-maintenance friends in space, too. It's MORNING EDITION.

