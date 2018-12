Blind Swimming Coach Demonstrates He's More Than Capable Being a collegiate coach is tough — coaching while blind is even more difficult. The only person to do it in NCAA swimming is Tharon Drake, an assistant coach at Catawba College in North Carolina.

