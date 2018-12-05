Listen: NPR's Special Coverage Of President George H.W. Bush's State Funeral

'President George H.W. Bush: A National Remembrance' Listen

Presidents Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are attending, as well many colleagues and friends who will pay tribute to the 41st president. Former President George H.W. Bush was also a war hero, the 43rd vice president of the United States, CIA director, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a congressman.