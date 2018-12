Election Fraud Mystery In North Carolina A fraud investigation into absentee ballots in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race has delayed the certification of Republican Mark Harris. His victory over Democrat Dan McCready is in question.

A fraud investigation into absentee ballots in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race has delayed the certification of Republican Mark Harris. His victory over Democrat Dan McCready is in question.