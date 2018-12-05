Accessibility links
'All That Heaven Allows' Examines Rock Hudson's Life As A Closeted Leading Man Hudson lived a double life as a Hollywood heartthrob and a closeted gay man. Biographer Mark Griffin says Hudson's death from AIDS in 1985 was a turning point in public awareness of the epidemic.
'All That Heaven Allows' Examines Rock Hudson's Life As A Closeted Leading Man

Author Interviews

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

All That Heaven Allows

A Biography of Rock Hudson

by Mark Griffin

