7 U.S. Military Personnel Missing After 'Mishap' Off Coast Of Japan

The U.S. Marine Corps reports that two of its aircraft were involved in a "mishap" off the coast of Japan around 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

A search is underway for seven missing U.S. military personnel, according to a U.S. official.

The statement offered few details:

"The aircraft involved in the mishap, a KC-130 and an F/A-18, had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regularly scheduled training when the mishap occurred. "Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to aid in recovery. "The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation."

This breaking story will be updated as new information becomes available.