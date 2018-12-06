Lynn Neary's Reading Recommendations For The Book Lovers On Your List

Audio will be available later today.

toggle caption NPR

Ahead of the holidays, Lynn Neary stops in to chat with David Greene about some literary gift ideas. Her list includes:

The Overstory, by Richard Powers

Transcription, by Kate Atkinson

The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs, by America's Test Kitchen Kids

Less, by Andrew Sean Greer

"Neapolitan Novels," by Elena Ferrante

For more reading recommendations, visit the NPR 2018 Book Concierge — more than 300 titles, hand-picked by NPR staff and book critics.