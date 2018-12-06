Lynn Neary's Reading Recommendations For The Book Lovers On Your List
Ahead of the holidays, Lynn Neary stops in to chat with David Greene about some literary gift ideas. Her list includes:
The Overstory, by Richard Powers
Transcription, by Kate Atkinson
The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs, by America's Test Kitchen Kids
"Neapolitan Novels," by Elena Ferrante
For more reading recommendations, visit the NPR 2018 Book Concierge — more than 300 titles, hand-picked by NPR staff and book critics.