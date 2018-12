Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Paperwork Filed For USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics has filed for bankruptcy. It's the latest move for the beleaguered organization following a wide-ranging sexual abuse scandal involving athletes and a former team doctor.

