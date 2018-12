After Arrest In Canada, Huawei Executive Faces Extradition To U.S. At the request of the U.S. government, Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

After Arrest In Canada, Huawei Executive Faces Extradition To U.S. After Arrest In Canada, Huawei Executive Faces Extradition To U.S. After Arrest In Canada, Huawei Executive Faces Extradition To U.S. Audio will be available later today. At the request of the U.S. government, Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor