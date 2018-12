State Funeral Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush Former President George H.W. Bush was honored in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday with a state funeral that was attended by every living president. A tribute fitting of the statesman he was.

State Funeral Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush State Funeral Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush State Funeral Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush Audio will be available later today. Former President George H.W. Bush was honored in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday with a state funeral that was attended by every living president. A tribute fitting of the statesman he was. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor