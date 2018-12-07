Accessibility links
Tristram Stuart: Can Feeding Scraps To Livestock Help Tackle The Food Waste Crisis? Our industrial food system is doing serious damage to our planet and food waste is a rampant problem. Tristram Stuart offers one strategy to combat food waste: cook scraps and feed them to livestock.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Heard on TED Radio Hour

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About Tristram Stuart's TED Talk

About Tristram Stuart

Tristram Stuart is an environmental activist working to combat food waste. He is the founder of Feedback, a charity that works to improve the environmental impact of food around the world. Also, in 2016, he founded Toast Ale, a company that brews beer from leftover bread.

Stuart is the author of The Bloodless Revolution, and Waste: Uncovering The Global Food Scandal. He is an Ashoka Fellow, a WEF Young Global Leader, and the recipient of the international environmental award, the Sophie Prize.

