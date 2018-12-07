Kate Orff: How Can Oysters Revive New York City's Waterways?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About Kate Orff's TED Talk

Oysters filter water, their shells form protective reefs and habitats, and regenerate into more oyster shells. Kate Orff uses oysters to revive depleted ecosystems — like those around New York City.

About Kate Orff

Kate Orff uses landscape architecture to address climate change and environmental degradation. She is the founder of the architecture studio SCAPE.

In 2017, Orff became the first to win a MacArthur "Genius" Grant in the field of landscape architecture. She was also named a United States Artist Fellow.

Orff is the author of the 2016 book Towards An Urban Ecology, and the co-author of Petrochemical America.

She received her Master of Landscape Architecture from Harvard University, and is the director of Columbia University's Urban Design Program.