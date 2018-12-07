Accessibility links
David Katz: How Can We Address Ocean Plastic Pollution And Poverty At The Same Time? Millions of tons of plastic flow into the ocean each year. David Katz's Plastic Bank helps turn off the tap — and gives the poor an income source — creating a circular economy around plastic waste.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
David Katz: How Can We Address Ocean Plastic Pollution And Poverty At The Same Time?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About David Katz's TED Talk

Millions of tons of plastic flow into the ocean each year. David Katz's Plastic Bank helps turn off the tap — and gives the poor an income source — creating a circular economy around plastic waste.

About David Katz

David Katz is the CEO of Plastic Bank, one of the world's first organizations to create a monetary system around recycled plastic waste. At its collection centers, people can trade in plastic trash for things like cell phone minutes, fuel, or even school tuition.

He has appeared in publications like Forbes, TIME Magazine, Fast Company, and National Geographic.

He is the winner of the United Nations Lighthouse award for Planetary Health and the Paris Climate Sustainia community award.

