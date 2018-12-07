Accessibility links
Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style? Fast fashion is wreaking havoc on the environment. That's why Jessi Arrington makes a point of (almost) never buying anything new. She explains how she builds a sustainable wardrobe that looks great.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style?

Listen · 9:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/674246503/674366230" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style?

Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style?

Jessi Arrington: How Can Thrifting Clothes Help The Environment — And Your Style?

Listen · 9:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/674246503/674366230" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Circular.

About Jessi Arrington's TED Talk

Fast fashion is wreaking havoc on the environment. That's why Jessi Arrington makes a point of (almost) never buying anything new. She explains how she builds a sustainable wardrobe that looks great.

About Jessi Arrington

Jessi Arrington is a graphic designer and co-founder of WORKSHOP, a Brooklyn-based design firm.

She has given lectures at NYU and taught design at Touro College. She buys almost all of her clothes secondhand.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.