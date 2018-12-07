Accessibility links
Did You Move Into A Home And Find Holiday Decorations Left Behind? Share Your Story NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about holiday decorations tied to houses that are passed down from old owners to new ones.


During the holiday season, some houses just shine, literally. NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear about your experiences finding passed-down holiday decorations after moving into a new house. Matt Cardy/Getty Images hide caption

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Did the old owners of your home leave some Christmas lights or maybe a large inflatable snowman behind? Sometimes a new home comes with the expectation of preserving holiday decorating traditions of owners past.

Maybe you received a "welcome to the neighborhood" basket with a note letting you know your house always had a specific holiday decoration that everyone loves.

NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about holiday traditions tied to houses that are passed down to current residents. If you've had an experience like this, we want to hear your story. Share your thoughts with us below or here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too.

