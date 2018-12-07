Did You Move Into A Home And Find Holiday Decorations Left Behind? Share Your Story

Did the old owners of your home leave some Christmas lights or maybe a large inflatable snowman behind? Sometimes a new home comes with the expectation of preserving holiday decorating traditions of owners past.

Maybe you received a "welcome to the neighborhood" basket with a note letting you know your house always had a specific holiday decoration that everyone loves.

NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about holiday traditions tied to houses that are passed down to current residents. If you've had an experience like this, we want to hear your story. Share your thoughts with us below or here.

