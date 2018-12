Torture By Yemen's Rebels Maggie Michael of the Associated Press talks about the torture carried out inside detention sites run by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Torture By Yemen's Rebels Middle East Torture By Yemen's Rebels Torture By Yemen's Rebels Audio will be available later today. Maggie Michael of the Associated Press talks about the torture carried out inside detention sites run by Yemen's Houthi rebels. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor