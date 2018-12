Heather Nauert Named As U.N. Ambassador The White House is nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.N. ambassador. She joined the State Department last year after working at Fox News as a reporter and host.

The White House is nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.N. ambassador. She joined the State Department last year after working at Fox News as a reporter and host.