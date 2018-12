Huawei And The Chinese Government The Huawei company was founded in 1987 by a former officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. It has grown into a technology giant, with help from its ties to the Chinese government.

Huawei And The Chinese Government Huawei And The Chinese Government Huawei And The Chinese Government Audio will be available later today. The Huawei company was founded in 1987 by a former officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. It has grown into a technology giant, with help from its ties to the Chinese government. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor