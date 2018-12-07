Kendrick Lamar, Female Nominees Lead Major Grammy Nominations
On Friday, the Recording Academy announced its nominees for the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Feb. 10.
Kendrick Lamar, who helmed the Black Panther soundtrack, leads this year's field with eight nominations; Americana artist Brandi Carlile surprised with six nominations, including in the categories of Album and Record of the Year. Country artist Kacey Musgraves earned four nominations, for album and country album of the year. Previous Grammy favorite Taylor Swift was shut out from all categories except Best Pop Vocal Album for reputation.
This year, for the first time, in the four main categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year (a songwriting award), and Best New Artist — the number of nominees has expanded to eight from five. Female artists became the majority of nominees in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist fields.
Record of the Year
"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" — Drake
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Album of the Year
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Various artists
Song of the Year
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
"Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
"Losing It" — Fisher
"Electricity" — Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Best Rock Song
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon) "Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Best Rap Album
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best Country Album
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From A Room Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest, conducted by Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls
Group A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant Musas
(Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
200 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Comedy Album
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black Panther
"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name "Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco "Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born "This Is Me" — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams