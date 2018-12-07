Kendrick Lamar, Female Nominees Lead Major Grammy Nominations

On Friday, the Recording Academy announced its nominees for the Grammy Awards, which will be held on Feb. 10.

Kendrick Lamar, who helmed the Black Panther soundtrack, leads this year's field with eight nominations; Americana artist Brandi Carlile surprised with six nominations, including in the categories of Album and Record of the Year. Country artist Kacey Musgraves earned four nominations, for album and country album of the year. Previous Grammy favorite Taylor Swift was shut out from all categories except Best Pop Vocal Album for reputation.

This year, for the first time, in the four main categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year (a songwriting award), and Best New Artist — the number of nominees has expanded to eight from five. Female artists became the majority of nominees in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist fields.

Record of the Year

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album of the Year

Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Various artists

Song of the Year

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Colors" — Beck

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"Northern Soul" — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Best Rock Song

"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon) "Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

"Rats" — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Best Rap Album

Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Best Country Album

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From A Room Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best Jazz Vocal Album

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest, conducted by Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls

Group A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant Musas

(Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

200 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black Panther

"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name "Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco "Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born "This Is Me" — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Find a full list of this year's nominees here.