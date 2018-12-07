Have You Had To Move Because Of A Natural Disaster? Tell Us

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

Have you had to evacuate a home because of a weather-related event such as a hurricane, wildfire, flood or other natural disaster? Do you expect to return to that spot, or will you relocate?

NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about climate migration in the U.S. If you've had an experience like this, we want to hear your story. Share your thoughts with us below or here.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too.