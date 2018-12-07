Accessibility links
date 2018-12-07

Weekly Wrap: George H.W. Bush, Explaining Brexit And Kevin Hart's Oscars Whirlwind It's Friday. Sam is counting the ways he could make this last forever with NPR's Nathan Rott and KPCC's Priska Neely. The United Nations is meeting in hopes of finding ways to slow climate change. Sam wonders if journalists are going too far in their remembrances of President George H.W. Bush, who died last week. Plus, Sam chats with the BBC's Rich Preston to break down exactly what's going on with Brexit.
Weekly Wrap: George H.W. Bush, Explaining Brexit And Kevin Hart's Oscars Whirlwind

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush from St. Martin's Episcopal Church following his funeral service in Houston. Gerald Herbert/AP hide caption

A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush from St. Martin's Episcopal Church following his funeral service in Houston.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.