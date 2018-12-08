Not My Job: We Quiz Candice Bergen Of 'Murphy Brown' On Murphy's Law

Thirty years after it first debuted in 1988, the sit-com Murphy Brown is back — and Candice Bergen is still in the title role. Bergen played Murphy Brown for a decade in the 1980s and '90s ... but how much does she know about Murphy's law? Three questions about the universal rule that anything can go wrong will go wrong.

