Not My Job: We Quiz Candice Bergen Of 'Murphy Brown' On Murphy's Law Thirty years after it first debuted in 1988, the sit-com Murphy Brown is back — and Bergen is still in the title role.

Not My Job: We Quiz Candice Bergen Of 'Murphy Brown' On Murphy's Law

Listen · 9:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/674532937/674959905" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Candice Bergen arrives at the Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

Thirty years after it first debuted in 1988, the sit-com Murphy Brown is back — and Candice Bergen is still in the title role. Bergen played Murphy Brown for a decade in the 1980s and '90s ... but how much does she know about Murphy's law? Three questions about the universal rule that anything can go wrong will go wrong.

Click the audio link above to hear how she does.

