New Wisconsin Bill Undercuts Incoming Governor's Power NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Wisconsin State Representatives Jim Steineke and Amanda Stuck about the recent bills passed by the state legislature to limit the powers of the incoming governor.

New Wisconsin Bill Undercuts Incoming Governor's Power Politics New Wisconsin Bill Undercuts Incoming Governor's Power New Wisconsin Bill Undercuts Incoming Governor's Power Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Wisconsin State Representatives Jim Steineke and Amanda Stuck about the recent bills passed by the state legislature to limit the powers of the incoming governor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor