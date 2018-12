What's Next For Brexit? The British Parliament will soon vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Anand Menon, politics professor at King's College London, about what will happen if the deal doesn't pass.

What's Next For Brexit? Europe What's Next For Brexit? What's Next For Brexit? Audio will be available later today. The British Parliament will soon vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Anand Menon, politics professor at King's College London, about what will happen if the deal doesn't pass. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor