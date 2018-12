Why Cancer Treatment Can Differ For Those Who Aren't Married New research shows that cancer patients who are single receive less aggressive treatment than those who are married. NPR's Michel Martin talks with researcher Joan DelFattore about her findings.

Why Cancer Treatment Can Differ For Those Who Aren't Married

New research shows that cancer patients who are single receive less aggressive treatment than those who are married. NPR's Michel Martin talks with researcher Joan DelFattore about her findings.