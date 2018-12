Lawmakers Hope To Reach Compromise On Overhaul Of Sexual Harassment Claims System House and Senate leaders plan to pass legislation overhauling the process for handling sexual harassment claims in Congress. But taxpayers are still paying for any settlements involving lawmakers.

Lawmakers Hope To Reach Compromise On Overhaul Of Sexual Harassment Claims System Politics Lawmakers Hope To Reach Compromise On Overhaul Of Sexual Harassment Claims System Lawmakers Hope To Reach Compromise On Overhaul Of Sexual Harassment Claims System Audio will be available later today. House and Senate leaders plan to pass legislation overhauling the process for handling sexual harassment claims in Congress. But taxpayers are still paying for any settlements involving lawmakers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor