Californians Face Tax Deadlines After Devastating Fires National Californians Face Tax Deadlines After Devastating Fires Californians Face Tax Deadlines After Devastating Fires Audio will be available later today. Property taxes are due in California Monday. In Butte County, people who lost their homes to fire are rushing to defer taxes and get their property reassessed. The towns have lost millions in property tax revenue.