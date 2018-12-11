Is There A Holiday Tradition You Really Hate? Tell Us

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

Does mistletoe give you the creeps? Wish that eggnog and fruitcake had never been invented? Would life be better if you never had to wrap another present?

NPR's All Things Considered is doing a story about holiday traditions you absolutely hate and wish would just go away. Have a tradition in particular that you loathe entirely? Tell us about it.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on air or online, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below — or here.