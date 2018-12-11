'Fearless Girl' Finds New Home Facing The New York Stock Exchange

"Fearless Girl" is on the move. The sculpture, which once stared down the "Charging Bull" statue, has officially moved a few blocks over to face an even bigger beast, the New York Stock Exchange.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Fearless Girl is moving. An artist created the statue of the tough kid - elbows out, hands on hips - and placed her to confront a famous sculpture of a bull in lower Manhattan. She was popular. She drew crowds. But the sculptor of the bull objected. His creation was supposed to symbolize prosperity - a bull market - not danger. So the girl was moved a few blocks to a new location, and she will now face down the entire New York Stock Exchange. It's MORNING EDITION.

