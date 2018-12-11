Accessibility links
Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Listen to your favorite holiday classics from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with guest vocalist Catherine Russell, recorded live in New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Jazz Night In America: The Radio ProgramJazz Night In America: The Radio Program
Enlarge this image

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Catherine Russell as a guest vocalist, perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Sarah Escarraz/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption
Sarah Escarraz/Jazz at Lincoln Center

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Catherine Russell as a guest vocalist, perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Sarah Escarraz/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/675600213/676765960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Sarah Kerson

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Wynton Marsalis is back with lively arrangements of holiday classics like "Jingle Bells" and "White Christmas." Catherine Russell joins the orchestra as a guest vocalist.

PERFORMERS

Wynton Marsalis (music director, trumpet), Greg Gisbert (trumpet), Kenny Rampton (trumpet), Marcus Printup (trumpet), Vincent Gardner (trombone), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Sam Chess (trombone), Sherman Irby (alto saxophone), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Victor Goines (tenor saxophone), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Paul Nedzela (baritone saxophone), James Chirillo (guitar), Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Marion Felder (drums), Catherine Russell (vocals).

SET LIST

  • "White Christmas" (Irving Berlin) arranged by Victor Goines
  • "What Will Santa Claus Say (When He Finds Everybody Swingin'?)" (Louis Prima) arranged by Chris Crenshaw
  • "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane) arranged by Victor Goines
  • "Brazilian Sleigh Bells" (Percy Faith) arranged by Carlos Henriquez
  • "Here Comes Santa Claus" (Gene Autry) arranged by Walter Blanding
  • "Cool Yule" (Steve Allen) arranged by Sherman Irby
  • "Jingle Bells" (James Lord Pierpont) arranged by Ernie Wilkins
[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

Listen

This episode of Jazz Night in America features tenor saxophonist Charles Lloyd. Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Dorothy Darr/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we get a taste of Lloyd's collaboration with Lucinda Williams, along with choice moments from his recent appearances at Lincoln Center.

At 80, Saxophonist Charles Lloyd Finds Enlightenment in the Groove

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/673799006/674218582" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Women In Jazz? For Artemis, It's Bigger Than A Cause

Listen

Jazz supergroup Artemis performs at the Newport Jazz Festival. Jonathan Chimene/WGBO hide caption

toggle caption Jonathan Chimene/WGBO

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Women In Jazz? For Artemis, It's Bigger Than A Cause

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The "all-female" framework is both integral to the jazz supergroup Artemis and somehow beside the point.

Women In Jazz? For Artemis, It's Bigger Than A Cause

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/669962702/670039083" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

Listen
Nico van der Stam/Octave Music

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Take an essential and unprecedented glimpse into the music and life of the groundbreaking pianist-composer.

Into the Vault: Erroll Garner Uncovered

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/656189856/656604367" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Crosscurrents: Converging Jazz And Indian Classical Music

Watch

Bassist Dave Holland and tabla player Zakir Hussain perform as part of Crosscurrents at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

Crosscurrents: Converging Jazz And Indian Classical Music

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Explore the influence of Indian music on the jazz and rock scenes of the '60s with tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, prolific bassist Dave Holland and their international ensemble, Crosscurrents.

Carlos Henriquez: The Bronx Pyramid

Listen

Carlos Henriquez in The Bronx. Lawrence Sumulong for Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong for Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America

Carlos Henriquez: The Bronx Pyramid

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The bassist spends a lot of time in midtown Manhattan for his day job with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. But his roots, and the music he's made about them, are uptown.

Carlos Henriquez: The Bronx Pyramid

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/476077535/476086613" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top