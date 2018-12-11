Gunman Attacks French Christmas Market, Killing At Least 3 And Wounding Several

A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, killing at least three people and wounding nearly a dozen others, according to conflicting preliminary reports, some of which put the death toll higher.

The scene is confusing and events fast-moving as French police search for the suspected shooter, who is still at large.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said security will be strengthened in all Christmas markets and at the nation's borders. He said that 350 security agents are hunting for the gunman.

Castaner said three people were killed in the attack, Reuters reports.

Earlier, the news agency, citing medics and police sources, reported that four people were killed, before returning to its original estimate of two dead.

"[In] a statement at 2215 GMT, the local prefecture was still saying two people had died," the news agency noted.

The Associated Press, citing French police union officials, reports that four people have died.

Castaner said the suspect has a criminal record and is known to authorities. He also said said several of the wounded are in critical condition, according to AP.

Reuters reports that a local prefecture said a suspect had been previously identified as a security risk.

Local authorities have not suggested a motive for the shooting. A terrorism investigation has been launched.

Strasbourg is the home of the European Parliament, which has been locked down. The world-famous market has been cordoned off.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.