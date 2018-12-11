Gunman Attacks French Christmas Market, Killing At Least 4 And Wounding Several

Updated at 6:12 p.m. ET

A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, killing at least four people and wounding nearly a dozen others, according to preliminary reports.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said a suspect, who is still at large, has a criminal record and is known to authorities.

Castaner said several of the wounded are in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

Reuters reports that a local prefecture said a suspect had been previously identified as a security risk.

Local authorities have not suggested a motive for the shooting.

