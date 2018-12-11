Gunman Attacks French Christmas Market, Killing At Least Two And Wounding Several

A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, killing at least two people and wounding nearly a dozen others, according to preliminary reports.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the gunman, who is still at large, has a criminal record and is known to authorities.

Castaner said several of the wounded are in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

Reuters reports that a local prefecture said that the assailant had been previously identified as a security risk.

Local authorities have not suggested a motive for the shooting.

This story will be updated.